Video Of Man Launching Rocket Crackers From His Hand Leaves Netizens Divided

A nail-biting video of a man launching multiple firecrackers simultaneously from his hand has captured everybody’s attention. The short clip posted on Twitter shows an elderly man launching nearly a dozen rocket crackers from his hands after lighting them with a cigarette in his mouth. The caption along with the clip of the ‘life-threatening’ stunt dubbed it as ‘multiple launches from a single base.’

Multiple launching of rockets from a single base😊 pic.twitter.com/i1qlhouEsN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 19, 2020

The 17-second long clip has garnered over nearly 5000 views and 465 likes in just a few hours. The video which was was posted earlier on April 19 by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has now left internet divided. While many have dubbed is at as hilarious, many others have questioned the risk factor of the life-threatening stunt.

More cost effective than ISRO. 😂😂😂 — 𝓓𝓮𝓫𝓪𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓪 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝔂 (@debabrata2008) April 19, 2020

That's highly risky, what if it blasts in hand. — संकल्प (@sankalpgupta_) April 19, 2020

Is it a S-400 Missile defence system acquired from Russia??? — Basant Kumar Rout (@basantrout1970) April 19, 2020

Human Pinaka rocket system👍 — Jaideep (@keystone2887) April 19, 2020

THUG LIFE — साहिल (@sahil1826) April 19, 2020

Stunt goes wrong

Not all stunts go successful and have happy endings. Last month, a pool party stunt in Russia ended in a tragedy after three people died and seven were rushed to the hospital due to the elevation of carbon dioxide levels in their blood. According to reports, famous social media influencer Ekaterina Didenko and her husband Valentin Didenko were hosting a party for the former's birthday when the incident took place. As per reports, three people were killed after Ekaterina's husband unloaded 25 kg of dry ice into the swimming pool to create a dramatic visual effect intended to impress guests at the party. Ekaterina's husband was among the three people who died at the party.

