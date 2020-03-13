Anna Hazare Urges People To Refrain From Visiting Ralegan-Siddhi Amid Coronavirus Scare

In view of the deadly novel coronavirus breakout, social activist Anna Hazare has urged tourists to not visit his village Ralegan-Siddhi until the virus is contained. In an advisory issued by Anna Hazare on Friday, the octogenarian stated, "Since the virus spreads from an infected person to others, I request you all to refrain from visiting Ralegan-Siddhi until the conditions are made better."

Ralegan-Siddhi, a village situated in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, is frequently visited by people to meet Anna Hazare who has led several popular movements in the country including the Indian anti-corruption movement in 2011. So far, 17 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra with 10 individuals being tested positive in Pune.

Number of cases

Days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, the number of cases in India has risen up to 84 on Friday. To contain the spread, India has suspended all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/ International Organisations, employment and project visas, till April 15, 2020. The novel coronavirus surfaced in a Chinese seafood and poultry market late last year.

Coronavirus and precautions to be taken

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precautions that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news

