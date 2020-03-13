Rahul Gandhi Takes On Govt Over Coronavirus; Rakes Up Economy, Says "it Is Stupor"

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday has targeted the government over coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he has said that coronavirus is a huge problem but the government is in a stupor. He added that ignoring the problem is a non-solution and that the Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken.

I will keep repeating this.



The #coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor. https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2020

Earlier on February 12, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government and said that the coronavirus is an "extremely serious threat" to our people and economy and the government is not taking this threat seriously. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. The number of cases in India has risen up to 75 on Friday.

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

