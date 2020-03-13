Coronavirus: AAP MP Writes To Chairmen Of RS, LS Urging Suspension Of Parliament

In view of the rampant increase in cases of Coronavirus in India, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta on Friday wrote to the chairmen of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, urging them to suspend the ongoing session of the Parliament.

"I have written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, requesting them to suspend the current session of the Parliament over coronavirus scare," the AAP MP told ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Thursday, stated that there has been no proposal to adjourn the Parliament session due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After the break, it commenced on March 2 and will continue till April 3.

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the security officers at Parliament were equipped with gloves and masks while scanning visitors to the House.

Coronavirus outbreak in India

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 75 and has killed one person in Karnataka so far. The virus has spread across more than 90 countries.

Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh has reported 10 so far. Karnataka has five Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has 11 and Ladakh has three.

Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

The total number of 75 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic, months after the virus spread from China's Wuhan. Over 1,20,000 people have been tested positive for the virus and at least 4,200 people have died and over 60,000 have recovered.

(with inputs from ANI)