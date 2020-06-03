Another Killing Of Elephant In Kerala Comes To Light Following Malappuram Incident

Following the cruel incident of animal abuse in Kerala, another similar incident has been brought to light. Another pregnant elephant was killed in a similar way after a pineapple filled with crackers was offered to her. The incident had occurred back in April in Kerala's Kollam region.

A top forest officer narrated the incident to PTI revealing that the elephant was found in a serious condition from the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram by forest officials. "The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat," the senior officer told PTI. Furthermore, the official added that the elephant was very weak and when forest officials approached, the elephant ran into the forest and joined the herd of elephants but was found alienated the next day. The official added that proper treatment was given to the elephant, however, it succumbed to injuries.

Another official stated that it is suspected that the elephant bit the food item filled with crackers and it exploded in her mouth, adding that the postmortem report is awaited.

"It is very difficult to gather information on such incidents. Locating the place where they meet with such fate is not easy as the herd of wild elephants travels several kilometres a day. The incident comes to the notice of forest officials after the ill-fated elephants are found alienated from their herds. That too weeks later. This makes the probe tough," Kerala Forest Minister K Raju told PTI.

Kerala CM assures strict action

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing of the pregnant elephant in Mallapuram. The Chief Minister also informed on Wednesday that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book. The incident has raged citizens across the country including eminent personalities voicing their concern across social media platforms.

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)