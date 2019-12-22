Uttar Pradesh: 12 Held, 15 Detained After Anti-CAA Protest In Kanpur Turns Violent

As the protest over CAA in Uttar Pradesh intensified, the state police arrested 12 people and detained 15 for fanning violence in Kanpur on December 21. A massive protest took place in Kanpur yesterday against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act and agitated protestors set Yatimkhana police post on fire. The police had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Following the protest in Yateem Khana Police Station area on Saturday, security has been heightened in the city. The SP also appealed people not to pay heed to rumours.

"The FIRs have been registered. We have arrested 12 people and have detained 15. We are also checking the CCTV footage to catch the remaining accused," said Superintendent of Police (SP) East Raj Kumar Agarwal.

UP Deputy CM Alleges 'outsiders' Role In CAA Violence

Amid the violent protests in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday addressed a press conference in Lucknow. He slammed the Opposition parties especially the Samajwadi Party for inciting violence in the state. He also alleged "outsiders' role" in the incidents of violence. Dinesh Sharma said, "I want to ask the President (Akhilesh Yadav) of the Samajwadi Party, what problem do you have regarding the Citizenship (Amendment ) Act, 2019?"

Slams Samajwadi Party

The UP Deputy CM added, "I was listening to his press conference, he was saying that for NRC, people have to stand in queues. You are opposing the CAA and protesting against it but talking about NRC. This law won't take away anything from anyone. It is only about giving rights to the ones who were deprived of their rights. No rights of our Muslim brothers will be taken away from them. The Opposition is inciting people by making false statements. In Sambhal and Kanpur, SP MLAs were seen standing with miscreants. The opposition is shirking from its responsibilities."

(with ANI inputs)