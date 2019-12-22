Uttar Pradesh DGP: 879 Arrested, 5000 Detained Amid Deadly Anti-CAA Agitation

The seniormost policeman in Uttar Pradesh informed that as many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in the state, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The violence in UP during the anti-CAA agitation has turned deadly and so far, 15 deaths have been reported.

"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP. He added, "A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured."

Heavy security arrangements

The DGP also informed that police, along with paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling sensitive areas in the wake of protests. Singh also asserted that police and civic authorities are reaching out to community members and their leaders, requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order. "Intelligence machinery is geared up and officials are reaching to community members requesting them to cooperate in marinating law and order," he said.

Damage assessment underway

The DGP also informed that assessment of damage to public property is underway and appropriate actions will be taken against those responsible. "Damage assessment of public property is being done. Those involved will compensate the loss else their property would be confiscated to pay for the damage to public property," said Singh.

TMC not allowed in UP

Singh also made it clear that the police will not allow Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to visit state capital as it may vitiate the atmosphere. "We have come to know that some political leaders of Trinamool Congress want to visit here (Lucknow). We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere further tense. Even if they come to the Airport we will not allow them to visit City," the DGP said.

(With ANI inputs)

