Uttar Pradesh: Bullet Pierces Through Firozabad Cop's Vest During Protest, Saved

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad said that he had a narrow escape from death on Saturday after a protestor fired bullet during a protest which pierced through his bulletproof vest and got stuck in his wallet. Constable Vijendra Kumar says that he feels like he has been granted a new life.

"I was on duty in the Nalband area when some of the protestors opened fire at us. The bullet pierced my bullet vest and got stuck in the wallet that was kept in the pocket of my jacket. There were 4 ATM cards and some pictures of Shiv Ji and Sai Baba. It feels like this is my second life," Vijendra Kumar said.

A senior police officer said the law and order situation in the region is under control now as appropriate forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. He said the situation reflects the commitment of Uttar Pradesh police towards public service and the safety and security of the people.

READ | UP DGP Reveals '57 Policemen Suffered Gunshot Injuries' Amid Violent Anti-CAA Protests

Death toll rises to 15

So far, there have been fifteen deaths during violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in Uttar Pradesh. Up to 263 police officers were injured in the protests, of which 57 personnel have suffered firearm injuries. State Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar has said that 705 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests while 4,500 others were released after detention.

Kumar said that a large number of illegal weapons were used in the violence during protests and a total of 405 bullet shells of the Indian pistol were recovered from protest sites. Clashes also took place during protests in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, and Sambhal on Friday.

READ | Anti-CAA Stir: Death Toll In UP Violence Rises To 11

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Amid rampant protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday, an SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police in Kanpur. Clashes between protestors and the police were also witnessed in Rampur which resulted in 1 death and vehicles including a police bike being torched. Currently, all schools, colleges, and universities have been shit down till Monday as ordered by the state government.

WATCH | "Many People Have Been Arrested, Investigations Are Underway": UP Police DGP

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 218 Arrested From Lucknow Over Anti-CAA Protest

(With inputs from ANI)