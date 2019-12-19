Anti-CAA Protest: AISF Members Stop Train At Patna's Rajendra Nagar Railway Station

The All India Students Federation (AISF) members on Thursday stopped a train at Rajendra Nagar railway station to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protesters raised slogans against the Central government and demanded rollback of the CAA. They also held up placards that read 'Cancel CAA' and 'NRC should not be implemented'. Meanwhile, CPI-M workers also blocked railway tracks at Laheriasarai railway station in Darbhanga, to protest against CAA and NRC.

Speaking to the media, a supporter of AISF said, "We have stopped a train in order to mark our protest. We want the government to listen to our demands. Students are being beaten up and this government is also not abiding by the Indian Constitution."

Bihar Bandh

Members of Left-wing student organisations squatted on the tracks disrupting the movement of trains while activists of another outfit vandalised an ambulance and burn tyres during a bandh called by Left parties in Bihar on Thursday. The bandh, also being supported by a number of small parties, has been called in protest against the CAA and the proposed countrywide implementation of NRC.

The station witnessed fresh disturbance at around 10 am when hundreds of activists of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) floated by controversial former MP Pappu Yadav burnt tyres on the road adjacent to the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and some of them squatted on the tracks. They also vandalized an ambulance which tried to make its way through the road and head towards a residential locality nearby. Police and RPF personnel were trying to disperse the agitators.

In Jehanabad, which has been a stronghold of the ultra-Left movement in Bihar, CPI(ML) activists staged a roadblock on Kako More, disrupting traffic on NH 110 and NH 83. CPI(ML) cadres also staged a demonstration close to the block headquarters at Musahari in Muzaffarpur, disrupting plying of vehicles between the district and adjoining Samastipur.

CPI(M) activists squatted on the tracks near Laharia Sarai station in Darbhanga district, affecting the movement of trains for some time. On the Mahatma Gandhi Setu over the Ganges close to the state capital, JAP supporters(all men), performed ribald dances to the tune of Bhojpuri songs donning saris, as stranded commuters looked on with a mix of bemusement and exasperation.

(With inputs from Agencies)