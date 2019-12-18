Anti-CAA Protest: Delhi Police Files 3 FIRs Over Violence At Jafrabad, 5 Detained

Anti-CAA protests held in Delhi's Jafrabad area turned violent on Wednesday, December 18, and the police filed an FIR against three people for allegedly engaging in violence while five others have been detained in connection with the incident. Two FIRs were filed under the IPC sections for creating riots and damaging public property. Police are inspecting the backgrounds of the five people detained.

One FIR was registered in Brijpuri for stone pelting on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police arrested a total of six people for indulging in violence and vandalism in the Seelampur area. Raids are being conducted to arrest some other people who have also been identified, police said.

READ | Delhi: Anti-CAA Protest Erupts In Seelampur Area

The anti-CAA protest turned violent in Delhi's Seelampur area, which forced police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors, who burnt two buses and attacked police officials on Tuesday. The protest in Seelampur erupted days after clashes took place between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The contentious CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who faced religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to the people not to indulge in violence and maintain peace and tranquillity.

READ | 'Hidden Mob' Indulged In Violence In Seelampur: Officials

Violence in Seelampur

An Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17, and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

READ | 'Not Dissent But Disobedience Of Democracy': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Seelampur Incident

The police also stopped road transport, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the riots. A "hidden mob", which swelled to 4,000 to 5,000 people, indulged in "minor clashes" with police in Seelampur on Tuesday, officials said, asserting that the situation was brought under control soon.

READ | Delhi: Anti-CAA Protest Erupts In Seelampur Area, Takes A Violent Turn

(With inputs from ANI)