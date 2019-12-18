Assam: 46 Cases Registered, 27 Arrested In Dibrugarh In Connection With Anti-CAA Protests

Twenty-seven people were arrested and 47 cases were registered with regard to vandalism in Dibrugarh district of Assam amid the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, protests, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said, “43 government installations have been damaged fully or partially in the recent acts of vandalism by anti-social elements in the district.”

The Superintendent of Police Sreejith Tiraviam said that all the arrests were made with abundant proof against them. The statement came at a joint press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Jha.

"Police are also verifying the CCTV and video footage received from various sources. We have also identified the trouble mongers from the video and CCTV footage. Action will soon be taken against them based on the evidence. No one will be spared," said Tiraviam.

Some of the damaged properties were ASTC bus terminus, Dibrugarh jokai NRC Seva Kendra office, ATMs, footpaths, public toilets, etc.

The Dibrugarh District Administration has appealed all the citizens to hold back from spreading rumours and fake news. They said that the authority is closely monitoring the persons spreading fake news and rumours and action has already been initiated against them.

"We are also monitoring the price hike of essential commodities after the recent incidents and are taking necessary actions," SP Tiraviam added.

On commenting on the internet ban, Jha said that the decision on the restoration of mobile internet services will be taken by the higher authorities after the assessment of the situation.

Curfew relax in Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh in Assam has been relaxed for 14 hours on Wednesday since 6 am. The curfew was imposed in the wake of the anti-CAA protests held in the district along with other parts of the state. Transport services have also been resumed to and from Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

Curfew was lifted from Guwahati after the review meeting chaired by CM Sonowal on Monday. It was imposed on December 11 in the midst of the protests taking a violent turn in Assam.

(with inputs from ANI)

