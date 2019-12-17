Assam: State Government Relaxes Curfew In Dibrugarh Till 8pm

The curfew imposed in Assam's Dibrugarh district after major protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act has been relaxed between 6 am and 8 pm on Tuesday. The State government officials have stated that curfew will be relaxed during day time and will be reimposed after sunset.

Curfew relaxed

The government has gone on to add that 136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protestors have been arrested. Assam DGP, BJ Mahanta said that those arrested were not democratic protestors and that that they indulged in violence. Those arrested include leaders from political organisations.

Although curfew has been relaxed in the region, the internet remains suspended in the region. The Press Trust of India, on Monday afternoon, stated that the government has once again suspended internet services in the region. Since the last one week, the Narendra Modi led Union government has been facing flak for introducing the Bill and in order to restrain the protestors, the government has imposed a curfew, snapped internet services, and has brought in multiple columns of the Indian Army. All these actions were taken to prevent protests from intensifying further.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

On Monday afternoon, PM Modi took to Twitter to address the country on the issue and gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

