Anti-HIV Drug Administered To Italian Couple At Jaipur To Treat Coronavirus

For the first time in India, the combination of anti-HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir tablets have been administered to two Italian patients for the treatment of Coronavirus by doctors at SMS hospital in Jaipur. The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in February sought emergency approval from Central Drug Control Organisation (CDCSO) for the restricted use of a combination of the anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. DS Meena, Medical Superintendent of SMS Hospital said, "Following the all standard protocols and procedures by ICMR to have administered the combination of anti-HIV drugs - lopinavir and ritonavir tablets - for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. As of now, we have used this on Italian couple after taking their consent. Both of them are fine and stable."

"The female has tested negative now and her condition has improved while the 69-year-old male is still positive and on non-invasive ventilation (NIV) support. As he is a chronic smoker, this is creating a bit of problem for us," said a senior doctor, who is closely monitoring the health status of the Italian couple.

56 tested positive in India

Till date, about 56 positive cases of Coronavirus have been across the country. Of the total 56, three have undergone symptomatic treatment and recovered after which they were discharged.

As six new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, the next two days would be crucial for the state health authorities as multiple reports for COVID-19 are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts are two of the majorly affected districts where six positive Coronavirus cases patients are quarantined. If the results of the test which are expected tomorrow turn negative, then the state's health department would take a sigh of relief and return to monitoring the existing cases in the state. Schools from several parts of the country have been shut down amid the scare of the Coronavirus in the nation.

