Coronavirus: Kerala CM Confirms 6 New Cases, Suspends Schools Up To 7th Std Till March 31

In the latest development, Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of novel Coronavirus, taking the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan, after a special meeting of the State cabinet announced a high alert across the State, including a ban on all official public functions.

The Chief Minister instructed classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools in the State to be cancelled and also shut till March 31 all vacation classes, tuition classes, 'anganwadis' and 'madrasas'. He added that the surveillance system will be strengthened across the State and said that the number of sample testing labs will also be increased.

"Exams for classes 8th, 9th, and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID-19 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened", said Vijayan.

"Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and fake news. For those flying in and out of the airports in Kerala, passenger manifest to be collected from airlines. Availability of Sanitisers and masks will be ensured," added.

In Kerala, four positive cases have been reported in Kottayam and two in Pathanamthitta. In total, 12 cases have been reported in the State so far. Parents of the Italy-returned person who was re-admitted at Kottayam medical college have also tested positive for Coronavirus. The two people who had gone to pick the people from the airport who had come from Italy have also been tested positive. In Karnataka, three new cases have been reported. The number of Coronavirus cases in India has now soared up to 53.

Kerala administration strengthens surveillance

After six more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus, Kerala's administration is strengthening its surveillance, stated Health Minister KK Shailaja. Speaking to the media, the health minister said, "We have strengthened the surveillance after 6 positive cases since yesterday. In the state, we have 1116 persons under observation out of whom, 976 persons are under home quarantine while 149 people are in hospitals. This includes people with symptoms as well."

She further added, "In Pathanamthitta, we began the contact tracing at around 6 am. 270 persons are under the primary contact of positive patients. The number of high-risk contacts are 95. 6 people have come to hospitals in Pathanamthitta. The number of secondary contacts is 449."

