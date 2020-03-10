Crucial 48 Hours For Kerala Ahead As Multiple Coronavirus Test Results Awaited

As 6 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, the next two days would be crucial for the state health authorities as multiple reports for COVID-19 are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts are two of the majorly affected districts where six positive Coronavirus cases patients are quarantined.

If the results of the test which are expected tomorrow turn negative, then the state's health department would take a sigh of relief and return to monitoring the existing cases in the state.

According to sources, 20 patients are currently under observation in Pathanamthitta, including a two-year-old child, and over a dozen are quarantined at Kochi, eight at Kollam and a few others at Kottayam. The test results of these isolated people are expected to arrive by Wednesday evening. The Kerala Police have also been deployed outside the quarantine centres after a patient from Pathanamthitta reportedly ran away from the centre on Monday night.

Pathanamthitta District Collector P.B. Nooh has asked people to follow the state government guidelines. If anyone is caught violating the guidelines, then they will be produced under the Public Health Act and will face strict action.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Police chief Loknath Behra has directed authorities to act against those who misuse social media by spreading rumours about Coronavirus. The state police have registered 4 cases against those who were found spreading rumours and false messages on social media platforms.

On Tuesday morning, Pathanamthitta streets reportedly remained empty, the Pathanamthitta district court was also shut for regular cases. The authorities have also advised the locals to postpone events like weddings as a precaution.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also addressed a press conference and informed about 6 more Coronavirus cases being reported in the state.

As a precautionary measure to avoid the further spread of the deadly virus, the Chief Minister also suspended exams till grade 7 in the state. "Classes and exams till the seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31. Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, Anganwadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31," he said.

