Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Naidu Complains To Governor Against Govt Order Over Media

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met and complained to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biawabhuahan Harichandan against a Government order which empowers department heads to sue media in case of baseless and mala fide news items. The TDP alleged the media gag order is detrimental to the freedom of the press. The party also complained that the Jaganmohan Reddy government is not allowing some media houses to cover assembly proceedings.

Ruckus in Assembly

TDP requested Governor Harichandan to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action. Earlier, TDP MLAs held a protest rally demanding cancellation of (Government order) GO 2430, which empowers department heads to sue media. They ran into a clash with Assembly Marshals. The TDP MLAs entered the House during question hour and raised slogans demanding action against the Chief Marshal.

Reddy-Naidu ugly spar in Assembly

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy read out the government order and had enquired whether Naidu has read the document thoroughly. Reddy was in doubt whether Naidu had some issues understanding the GO as it was in the English language. "How can Naidu demand the cancellation of GO? Even when media carries baseless and derogatory news, shall one have to remain calm? Do officials have the right to file defamation against those who write baseless news with mala fide intention?", he asked in the Assembly.

Naidu responded to Jagan saying, "It is not correct to criticize the opposition. Time and again Jagan is saying that I am not well versed with the English. I did my Post Graduate from Shri Venkateshwara University. Where did Jagan study? If he reveals it, I will study English from there. When I am entering the house with few papers; marshals pushed me out. Action should be taken against them."

(With ANI inputs)

