DCW Issues Notice To Centre And Delhi Govt Over Delay In Setting Up Of Fast Track Courts

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government over the delay in setting up of fast track courts in Delhi. Apart from seeking information on the details of currently functioning fast tracks in the national capital, the DCW has instituted an inquiry into the matter. The Principal Secretary, Department of Law and Justice, Delhi government and joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs has been asked to respond by December 13. The DCW observed that severe delays in justice due to acute shortage of fast track courts had harrowing consequences for the victims of sexual assault.

Centre proposes to set up 1023 fast track courts

Addressing the media on November 7, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the Centre had proposed the setting up of 1,023 fast track courts. Maintaining that anger is mounting in India because of rising cases of rape, he called upon the judiciary to ensure speedy justice. Moreover, he mentioned that 704 fast track courts were already functional.

Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, “Anger among the public is mounting because of what is happening with the daughters and sisters of the country. Our judicial system will have to understand this anger and should ensure speedy justice. That’s why the government of India has proposed the setting up of 1023 fast track courts to deal with cases of rape and sexual assault on children. There is consensus in about 400 of them and over 160 courts have already become operational. Apart from this, 704 fast track courts are functional from before.” He added, “I have appealed to the country’s judiciary that there should be a periodic evaluation of whether fast track courts are functioning properly and whether they are delivering a verdict within a fixed time frame."

