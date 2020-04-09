Apple Deploys Vast Supply Chain Chops To Aid Covid Fight; 20 Million Face-masks Sourced

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that in their bid to contribute in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple had ventured into designing face shields for healthcare workers across the US. Taking to Twitter, Tim Cook revealed that through their supply chain they had been able to raise over 20 million face masks around the world. He added that now, a company-wide effort had been launched, bringing together engineers, product designers, and supply chains to design face shields for healthcare professionals.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Tim Cook stated that Apple was planning to ship over one million face shields by end of the week and another one million per week after that. He also stated that Kaiser Hospital facilities in Santa Clara Valley, California had been supplied the first batch and the feedback had been great. Showing how each face shield could be assembled in two minutes, Tim Cook said that their next effort would be to get in touch with government officials to supply these face shields wherever they were most needed across the US.

The California-based tech giant on its website has also set up instructions on how to assemble these face shields on their support page. The advantage of using face shields over masks is that they can be reused since they are made of hard plastic. Apple states that the shields can be reused a number of times by sterilizing them using chemicals that comprise of 70% Ethanol, 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, 6% Bleach and 3% Hydrogen Peroxide.

