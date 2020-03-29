Apple Comes Up With COVID-19 App, Website To Provide Credible Information

In a bid to tackle fake news online and provide credible information about the COVID-19 pandemic, Silicon Valley giant Apple has released a new dedicated app and website for users across the United States. This comes as an effort to provide accurate and speedy updates to users about the novel coronavirus infection that is sweeping across the globe. The app and website provide the latest information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

READ | New York Gets Hospital Ship, Possible Quarantine

The pandemic has sent major global economies into limbo with many industries staring at huge revenue losses due to the virus outbreak. Countries such as the US, China, Italy, France, South Korea, among other developed nations have been badly hit by COVID-19. The infected cases and the death toll in these countries is maximum as compared to others despite having one of the world’s best health care systems.

READ | US Grants $2.9 Million To India For Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

The US has become the new epicentre of the deadly COVID-19 infection, surpassing Italy with over 120,000 positive cases and total deaths in the country surging over 2000. US President Donald Trump has blamed China for their alleged negligence and concealment of the facts on the issue that has supposedly led to the escalation of the disease into a global pandemic.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the company's new commitment to support SMBs, health organisations and governments, and millions of health workers in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an official blog, Pichai announced a new $800 million commitment.

READ | Italy Reports Another 889 Virus Deaths

Coronavirus grips the world

The deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated in China last year has spread across 197 countries across the world. Presently, there are nearly 660,000 confirmed global cases of the COVID-19 infection which has led to the death of over 30,600 people.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread.

So far, China, Italy, Iran, Spain and the US have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

(Image source - AP)

READ | NYC Nurses Plead For Protective Gear To Fight Virus Outbreak