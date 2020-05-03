Armed Forces To Pay Tribute To Covid Warriors On Sunday; Here's All That Is Scheduled

As India is all set to enter the third phase of lockdown, armed forces on Sunday will pay special tribute to Covid-19 warriors. Currently, India has reported a total of 37776 cases, 10017 have been cured and 1223 deaths have been reported. On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media frighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | PM Modi Welcomes CDS General Bipin Rawat's Grand May 3 Plan To Thank COVID Warriors

Here is all you need to know:

The Indian Armed Forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, play military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients on Sunday in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of people such as doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the pandemic. The thanks-giving activities will start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in several other cities on Sunday morning to honour the police personnel deployed in the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown. It will be followed by fly-pasts by fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, covering a sizeable number of cities and towns across the country between 10 AM and 11 AM. The fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, will be flying over Rajpath, Delhi''s centrepiece boulevard, and will orbit over the city for around 30 minutes from 10 AM. Indian Navy helicopters will shower petals on Kasturba Gandhi hospital and naval medical hospital Ashwini in Mumbai, GMC and ESI hospitals in Goa, Ernakulam General hospital in Kochi, Government TB and Chest hospital in Vizag and GB Pant hospital in Port Blair. The Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off the Gateway of India in Mumbai. They will display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage. The Naval air stations at Goa will organise a human chain on the runway to honour the ''corona warriors''. The fixed-wing and fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force will conduct fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch on Sunday evening. In Delhi, IAF helicopters are scheduled to shower flower petals on a number of hospitals including AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, GTB, LNJP, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Safdarjung, Sri Ganga Ram hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, Max hospital in Saket, Apollo Indraprastha hospital and Army Research and Referral hospital. The Eastern Naval Command will illuminate two ships at anchorage from 7:30 pm to midnight at Visakhapatnam coast. Military bands will play patriotic tunes outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients across the country Indian Coast Guard ships will be seen at 24 places including in Porbandar, Okha, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalaore, Kavarati, Karaikal, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatanam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradip, Sagar Island, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabundur, Hut bay and Campbel Bay. Air Force fighter aircraft will do the aerial salute at Delhi's Rajpath, Red Fort, Sri Ganga Ram hospital, Army Research and Referral hospital, Lotus Temple, Base Hospital (IA) and Connaught Place. (10.15-10.30).



In Mumbai, at Marine Drive (10.30AM).



In Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow, the fly past will take place above state assembly starting from 10.30 AM. Air Force transport Aircraft schedule:



Petal drop schedule as informed by IAF:

READ | HM Amit Shah hails CDS, armed forces for their special gesture to thank COVID warriors