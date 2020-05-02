HM Amit Shah Hails CDS, Armed Forces For Their Special Gesture To Thank COVID Warriors

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the decision of armed forces to pay special tribute to Covid-19 warriors as India is all set to enter the third phase of lockdown. Taking to Twitter he said that who else will understand the importance of keeping the motherland safe if not the Forces. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs on Friday announced that the Indian Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media frighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I am sure this decision of Armed forces will greatly boost the morale and confidence of our doctors, healthworkers, sanitisation staff, security and media personnel. We as a nation stand united to thank our Corona warriors in these testing times."

Who else can understand the importance of keeping our motherland safe than our Armed forces.



Kudos to the CDS and our Armed forces for their decision to thank the Corona Warriors, who are working relentlessly to keep our nation safe against the menace of COVID-19. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 2, 2020



The decision came on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Home Minister Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, CDS Bipin Rawat and Principal Secretary, PMO at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. As per sources, the meeting was to chalk out the plan regarding Coronavirus lockdown post-May 3, and implementation thereof.

Meanwhile, the Centre also designated Red, Orange and Green zones on the basis of the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus. 130 red zones have been marked across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts with the maximum number of red zones in Uttar Pradesh (19), followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Delhi (11) and West Bengal (10). The Central government on Friday also announced an extension of the lockdown by another two weeks with total covid cases rising upto 35,365. However, the Home Ministry also announced 'considerable relaxations' along with the extension.

PM Modi welcomed announcements made by CDS

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the announcements made by CDS Rawat of paying tribute to COVID warriors through a series of special activities on May 3. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi applauded those who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic — healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media — and endorsed the armed forces' planned activities as a thank you to COVID warriors.

