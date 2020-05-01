PM Modi Welcomes CDS General Bipin Rawat's Grand May 3 Plan To Thank COVID Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the announcements made by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat of paying tribute to COVID warriors through a series of special activities that nation will get to witness on May 3. Among other things, there will be a flypast by the air force, mountain band by jawans and special ship formations by Navy, the CDS said on Friday.

On Twitter, PM Modi applauded those who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic — healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media — and endorsed the armed forces' planned activities as a thank you to COVID warriors.

I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families. https://t.co/IeKb7qZYwI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Our Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Thank you COVID warriors

Addressing a press conference, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "On behalf of the armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times."

"There are some special activities that the nation will get to witness. Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It'll include both transport and fighter aircraft," he added. During the IAF's flypast, the aircraft will also be showering flower petals at some places.

Army's band and Navy's ship formations

The CDS said the Indian Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the COVID hospitals in almost every district of the country and the forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of India's police forces. The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals, General Bipin Rawat said.

