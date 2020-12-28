Army Chief Gen Naravane Visits South Korea To Strengthen Strategic, Defence Partnership

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is on a visit to the Republic of Korea to enhance the bilateral ties between the two Asian countries and also to develop a strategic partnership with South Korea. In the South Korean capital, Seoul, Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the Korean minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff.

The major areas of concern for South Korea are increasing Chinese hegemony in the South China Sea, security of sea lines of communication (SLOCs) due to incidents of piracy and hostilities with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). South Korea considers India as a stabilising influence in the Indian Ocean region, a statement issued by the Indian Army read.

Both nations have a convergence of outlook in the strategic and defence realm. India’s “Act East Policy” finds resonance in the present South Korea's administration’s “New Southern Policy”, the statement added.

India considers South Korea as a high-quality manufacturer of defence-related equipment in sectors such as aeronautics, shipbuilding, electronics, missile technologies, miniaturization and software. South Korea also has the potential to be the principal partner in developing the Indian defence industry base. South Korea has always been supportive of India’s inclusion and participation in various regional forums.

Strategic Partnership

Bilateral ties between the two countries were raised to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' during the visit to India by the previous President of South Korea Lee Myung-bak in January 2010 and further elevated to “Special Strategic Partnership” during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to South Korea in 2015.

A number of MoUs have been signed between the two countries such as cooperation in the field of defence (Sep 2010), protection of classified military information (Jan 2014), cooperation in shipbuilding (Apr 2017) and Roadmap for Defence Industries Cooperation (Feb 2020), among others.

Past interactions include the first Leadership Video Tele Conference between DRDO & Agency for Defense Development (ADD) which was conducted on November 17, 2020, at Embassy of India, Seoul. Further, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has proposed to form a joint working group for smooth facilitation of implementation of Roadmap on Defence Industries Cooperation between India and South Korea.

The two countries have instituted several forums for regular interaction and discussions between the two Ministries of Defence on the entire gamut of bilateral defence relation including defence industries relations and cooperation in Research and Development. Moreover, India and South Korea are set to hold a 2+2 dialogue between Vice Minister of Defence & Secretary East, MEA in the month of January 2021.

The Army statement also asserts that defence relations between India and South Korea are headed for a marked expansion with more such high-level visits and initiation of new forums & agreements.

