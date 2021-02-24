Army Chief General Naravane Hails Disengagement Of Forces At LAC, Smashes Pak Terror Angle

Hailing the disengagement of forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) post diplomatic talks with China, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane remarked that India exhorts the observance of agreements signed between the two countries to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region. Asserting that nobody wants an unsettled border, Gen. Naravane apprised that the Indian Army has put its systems in place to ensure that the disengagement agreements after 10 rounds of discussions are not violated. The Army chief also maintained that Pakistan's terror attempts continue to remain a threat and that it can be countered with continued engagement.

In a virtual interaction on Wednesday, Gen. Naravane elaborated on ties with China post the disengagement and hailed the result of the long diplomatic talks. "Whatever we did as a government, as a nation, has shown that the resolve we have in maintaining our interests foremost. And I think with this government approach, our relations with China would develop along the path we wish. Two neighbours who would like to have peace and tranquillity on their borders and who like all the other engagements that have been going on in the past should continue. Nobody wants an unsettled border," he said.

READ | Pakistan Army Unleashes Smoke & Mirrors At FATF; Claims 375k Anti-terror Ops On Own Soil

'Pakistan remains a threat'

Affirming that Indian forces are alert despite the disengagement, the Army chief said, "We will trust, but verify." He added that India hopes that the PLA and China will adhere to the principles and agreements signed after the Galwan clash in June last year. The Army chief also spoke about India's relations with Myanmar and said that forces of both the countries share a good rapport at the 'ground level'.

READ | India-China Affirm 'completion Of Disengagement', Commit To Resolve Other Concerns At LAC

"As part of our 'Look East & Act East' policy, Myanmar plays a very key role. It is the bridge between India and the rest of southeast Asia and therefore, we want a stable neighbour. The MEA has already issued the country's position on this regard that we support the process or transition to democracy. As far as, military to military interaction is concerned, we share a very good rapport, especially at the ground level," Gen. Naravane said.

Speaking of the improvement in Jammu & Kashmir, General Naravane highlighted that there has been a reduction in untoward incidents like stone pelting, IED attacks and violence despite constant infiltrations bids from Pakistan. "Pakistan angle and the terror angle still remain a threat indeed. We are conscious of this fact. Terrorist launch pads are continued to be used by the other side. Terrorist continue to be there on the other side, looking for an opportunity to cross over," General Naravane concluded.

READ | 'China's Disengagement At LAC Lifts Psychic Burden Of 1962 Defeat Against India': Stobdan