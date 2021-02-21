India-China Affirm 'completion Of Disengagement', Commit To Resolve Other Concerns At LAC

Releasing a joint statement after the 10 round of Corps Commander Level meeting, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday apprised that both the sides had 'smoothly' completed the disengagement of forces in the Pangong Lake area. Hailing the disengagement as a 'significant step' forward, both sides said that it had a 'candid and in-depth' exchange of views on other issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The 10 round of discussions held on February 20 on the Chinese side of Moldo/Chushul meeting point had lasted for nearly 16 hours.

The 10th round of talks began at 10 am and went on past 2 am as the Indian delegation led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. As per sources, India has also insisted on increasing the pace of disengagement in areas like Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang to diffuse the tension in the region in the aftermath of a standoff between the two Armies. The Chinese delegation was headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The disengagement of forces marks the ease in tensions between New Delhi and Beijing which have been soaring since the Galwan Valley clash in June last year where 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

India-China Joint Statement:

On February 20, the 10th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point. The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Army releases visuals of disengagement

Earlier this week, the Indian Army released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides. The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement. After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

China admits PLA casualties

Days ago, China admitted for the first time that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost four of its soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year near the LAC. According to a report by state-controlled People's Daily, "Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed in last June's border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, Central Military Commission announced Friday. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with an honorary title."

