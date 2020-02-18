Army Chief Visits Nagrota To Review Security Situation Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Violations

Chief of Army Staff, Manoj Naravane, has visited Nagrota on Tuesday to review the situation in light of the ongoing ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army chief will be briefed by top military commanders about the situation and Pakistan’s attempts to help terrorists infiltrate through the Line of Control (LoC). General Naravane has given clear instructions to the commanders to give a befitting reply to Pakistan army in case of provocation by them on LoC.

Earlier on January 23, the Army Chief, accompanied by former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, had visited forward areas along LC in Rajouri. Northern Command in a tweet had said that the Army Chief reviewed the operational preparedness, interacted with troops and extolled all ranks for "success in thwarting enemy designs and maintaining constant vigil".

Pakistani troops made the highest number of ceasefire violations in 2019, amounting to over 3000 instances which means nine ceasefire violations on average per day. There have been 3,289 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Indo-Pak border in 2019. Incidents of ceasefire violations increased after the abrogation of Article 370. In August, a total 307 incidents were reported, while 292 incidents occurred in September, 351 in October and 304 cases were reported in November last year.

Compared to 2017, the number of ceasefire violations in 2019 has tripled. In 2017, a total of 860 incidents were reported, against only 228 in 2016.

(With ANI inputs)