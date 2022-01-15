Last Updated:

'Words can't do justice': PM Modi Pens Down Letter On Army Day, Says India Proud Of Soldiers' Stellar Contribution

India is celebrating 74th Indian Army Day to honour soldiers who are selflessly serving and have served the nation. PM Modi extended his best wishes to soldiers

Bhavyata Kagrana
On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his 'best wishes' to the Indian force's soldiers. In a tweet, PM Modi hailed the Indian Army for its bravery and professionalism. This comes as India is celebrating 74th Indian Army Day to honour soldiers who are selflessly serving and have served the nation. Praising the courageous soldiers, PM Modi said: "Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety."

Sharing extraordinary visuals of the trops in action, the Prime Minister also said that India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.

PM pens down letter on Army Day 

In the letter shared on Twitter handle of ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY, the PM said that the Indian Army always keeps itself ready to render services to the country during the time of disaster. With the same calibre, the Army represents India on the world stage during global peace and human welfare operations, he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah calls Indian Army 'an inspiration for every Indian'

"Happy Army Day to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen and their families. I bow to the indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who are always ready to defend the motherland. Your selfless service, dedication and commitment towards the country is an inspiration for every Indian," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. 

Indian Army Day 2022: Significance of the day

Every year on January 15, the national heroes including veterans are recognised for their valour and undying commitment to keep the citizens of India safe in every crisis.

Indian Army- 'In Stride with the Future'

The Indian Army Day is annually celebrated on January 15 in commemoration of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. General Cariappa took over the position from Britain’s General Francis Bucher, in 1949, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Before India gained independence in 1947, the Indian Army, after being formed in 1895, was under British rule and General Cariappa’s acquisition as the chief was the official power transfer. 

Gen. Cariappa, who showed his leadership by leading the Indian army during the 1947 Indo-Pak war over Kashmir, was later designated as a Field Marshal. This position is given to the highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army and Cariappa was the second to achieve this title, second only to General Sam Manekshaw. 

On the 74th Indian Army Day, many brave hearts will be honoured and an Army parade will be organised in Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. 

