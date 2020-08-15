Independence Day: Indian Army Troops In J&K's Gurez Sector Hoist Tricolour; Watch Video

The people of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir celebrated the 74th Independence Day today with passion and enthusiasm. The Indian flag hoisting ceremony was organised across the valley where people participated, sang, and danced together to mark the special day. Indian troops stationed in the valley and near the international borders also joined in to celebrate the country's independence day from their respected outposts. News agency ANI shared a video of Indian army jawans stationed in the Gurez sector hoisting the tri-colour in the rugged snow-filled mountains of Kashmir.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army troops in Gurez sector celebrate #IndependenceDay. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/ILh2MI7Vyr — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

In the video, one can see army personnel saluting the Indian flag in attention position while the national anthem plays in the background. The video abruptly ended with the jawans shouting 'Vande Mataram', which is still enough to get anyone's josh up. The video shared by ANI has already garnered more than 1,10,000 views and over 16,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago. Netizens flooded the post with comments reading, "Jai Hind" and "goosebumps". One user wrote, 'Happy Independence Day with salute national warriors."

Goosebumps and the vibration in heart ..I promise today I won't let my nation's flag down .Even I have to die for this country, I will die . — Sudhansu ।। ସୁଧାଂଶୁ (@sudhansukumar03) August 15, 2020

Goosebumps 🔥 🇮🇳 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 15, 2020

Bharat Mata ki Jay

Jay Hind

Vande Mataram — Ajay Dayama (@AjayDayama3) August 15, 2020

Mesmerizing beauty, National Anthem and our Soldiers. What a blend 😍 — AshWin🇮🇳 (@AshuEnv) August 15, 2020

I-Day in Kashmir

The valley, today, saw its mobile internet services snapped as a precautionary security measure. This year was the first full-fledged Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 as last year was marked with curfews and lockdown imposed across the region. On the occasion of Independence Day, cultural programmes, games, and other activities were organised in Rafiabad, Qaziabad, and Handwara. The function saw active participation from the civilians who organised various song and dance performances to celebrate the 74th Independence Day.

