The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Army Major Loses Life Trying To Save Wife And 2 Dogs From Fire

General News

army Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals lost his life while trying to rescue his dog. According to reports, the incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Army Major loses life trying to save wife and 2 dogs from fire

In a devastating incident, Army Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals lost his life while trying to rescue his dog. According to reports, the incident took place at the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.  The fire had reportedly broken out in the officer's hut.

Heroic sacrifice

During the incident, the Major managed to rescue his wife and one of his dogs from the flames but when he went back to rescue his other dog, things went wrong. Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals in an attempt to rescue his other dog from the burning hut ended up suffering burn injuries up to 90 per cent on his body.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters with assistance from local police. Unfortunately, the dog that the Major was trying to rescue also succumbed to its injuries. According to reports, investigations into the origins of the fire are underway and a forensic team was also brought in to gather samples. 

According to reports, the body of the Army Officer was moved to sub-district hospital in Tangmarg to carry out further medico-legal formalities.

Read: Russia's Putin To Meet Turkish President Erdogan In Moscow To Discuss Syria

Read: US: Dog Saves Owner's Life From Robbers Despite Being Shot Twice

Read: Murshidabad: Man Issued Voter ID Card With Dog's Picture, BDO Asserts 'will Be Corrected'

Read: 'There's Still A Fight In An Old Dog' Solskjaer Jokes About Rooney On Eve Of FA Cup Clash

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
RBI
RBI SUPERCEDES YES BANK'S BOARD
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP