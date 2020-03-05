Army Major loses life trying to save wife and 2 dogs from fire

In a devastating incident, Army Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals lost his life while trying to rescue his dog. According to reports, the incident took place at the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The fire had reportedly broken out in the officer's hut.

Heroic sacrifice

During the incident, the Major managed to rescue his wife and one of his dogs from the flames but when he went back to rescue his other dog, things went wrong. Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals in an attempt to rescue his other dog from the burning hut ended up suffering burn injuries up to 90 per cent on his body.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters with assistance from local police. Unfortunately, the dog that the Major was trying to rescue also succumbed to its injuries. According to reports, investigations into the origins of the fire are underway and a forensic team was also brought in to gather samples.

According to reports, the body of the Army Officer was moved to sub-district hospital in Tangmarg to carry out further medico-legal formalities.

Heroic sacrifice by braveheart !

Major Ankit Budhraja sacrificed his life while trying to save his dog from a raging fire. Soldiers always keep motherland and their loved ones above themselves.

Salute & Tribute 🌺🙏 #IndianArmy #realliheros — CoachMahendra (@coachmahendra) March 2, 2020

An Army officer died while trying to save his dog during a fire incident in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.🙏🙏#HumanityFirst #IndianArmy #India @MajorPoonia @majorgauravarya — sunny sarraf (@sarraf1921) March 2, 2020

Indian Army Major Ankit Budhraja of Signal corps died while trying to save his dog from a fire that broke out in his quarters in SSTC Gulmarg yesterday night. — The Wolfpack🔎 (@TheWolfpack71) March 1, 2020

