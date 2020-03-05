Murshidabad: Man Issued Voter ID Card With Dog's Picture, BDO Asserts 'will Be Corrected'

In a startling situation, a man from Murshidabad on Wednesday was issued a voter's Identity Card with a dog's picture on it, instead of his. Identified as Sunil Karmakar, he is a resident of Ramnagar village in West Bengal's Murshidabad. As per reports, the Block Development asserted that the picture has been corrected and the resident will ger the revised voter ID card with the correct picture.

Sunil Karmakar's statement

According to Karmakar, he applied for a correction in the voter ID as soon as he received it with a dog's picture on it. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. I saw the photo. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn't see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again."

'Done by mistake': BDO

According to the Block Development Officer, Rajarshi Chakraborty, the dog's picture was printed on the voter ID Card by mistake. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "It's not his final voter ID card. If there is a mistake, it'll be corrected. As far as the dog's photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected. He'll get the final ID card with the correct photo."

(With ANI Inputs)