Army Officer Develops Bulletproof Jacket To Protect Against Snipers

In 2014, Major Anoop Mishra was hit by a bullet while serving in the Kashmir valley. Luckily, the bullet hit his armour plate and he was saved but the incident left a deep impact on him. The Indian Army officer put the mockers on Pakistani sniper attacks on Indian soldiers at the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir valley by developing an indigenous bulletproof jacket ‘Sarvatra’.

Reducing Trauma

“During one operation, I was hit by a stray bullet on my bulletproof jacket. The bullet was not able to penetrate but the trauma was a bit more than what I could have taken. So I decided on that day that I will be making my own bulletproof jacket which will reduce the trauma which is transferred to the body,” he told a news agency.

“We have developed the level 4 bulletproof jacket that has been developed at the college of military engineering in Pune and can provide full-body protection against sniper rifle bullets. We are the only third country in the world to have that ability,” Major Anoop Mishra told agencies.

“This jacket can withstand a sniper bullet from even 10 meters”, Major Anoop Mishra said. The officer was awarded the Army Design Bureau Excellence Award by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat at the Army Technology Seminar on Monday, December 23, for developing 'Sarvatra' bulletproof jacket that can protect a soldier from sniper rifle bullets.

The project was undertaken after a number of sniper shooting incidents occurred near the LoC and the Kashmir valley.

Mishra stated that the importance and need for such a jacket is to provide full-body protection to the soldier after the sniper attacks on the Line of Control and Kashmir valley. He added that the jacket has been tried and tested by the Infantry at their test facilities.

The Indian Army is likely to give out tender invitations to selected Indian defence industry partners to develop these full-body protection bulletproof jackets.

(With Inputs from ANI)