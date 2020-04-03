J&K: Army Comes To The Rescue Of Cancer Patient Struggling For Medicines Amid Lockdown

Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person. Amid the nationwide lockdown over the novel coronavirus, the poor and the needy have found it difficult to access essential goods like food and medicine in hilly villages of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army steps in to help

To help them in these trying times, the Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles located at Pulwama district has reached out to those in need by lending them essential ration and medicines. In one such case, the Army came forward and helped a cancer patient who was struggling to get the necessary medicines.

A native of Pulwama's Nownagri, Peer Sabzar Ahmed fell short of medicines and didn't have enough food. Upon knowing, Armymen came in to help by arranging those critical medicines for him from Srinagar. Their help invited huge appreciation from locals and Ahmed's family.

Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown entered its tenth day on Friday. So far, the country has reported 2,547 positive cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths. 162 people have also recovered from the disease. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 75 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

