COVID-19: Movement Of People Restricted In Kashmir; Congregational Prayers Not Offered

The restrictions on the movement and assembling of people to curb the spread of COVID-19 continued in the Kashmir Valley for the 15th day even on Friday, as no congregational prayers were offered in shrines and mosques across the Valley. Last week, the administration had formally ordered the closure of all religious organizations and appealed to the management committees of all places of worship and all residents to cooperate. Most of the mosques and shrines across the valley, including those in Srinagar city, were closed on the appeal of the administration to avoid large gatherings for congregational prayers on Friday.

Read: PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

Roads in Srinagar wear a deserted look

Reports suggests that roads across the valley remained dotted with barbed wire and contingents of police and paramilitary forces to check the movement of people. Markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with few only pharmacies and grocery shops remaining open. The roads wore a deserted look as only employees working in emergency sectors are being allowed to move. Police in Srinagar have detained over 300 people across the Valley and seized a few hundred vehicles to enforce the restrictions amid nation-wide lockdown for 21 days called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read: Jammu-Srinagar NH Partially Restored To Allow Trucks Carrying Essential Supplies To Reach Kashmir

Aggressive tracing campaign

Police said that over 400 First Information Report (FIRs) have also been registered across Jammu and Kashmir against people who were found violating the government orders. Meanwhile, the officials in Srinagar said the authorities have started an aggressive contact tracing campaign across the union territory to contain the spread of the infection. Nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases have been identified, they said, adding no known contact would be left untraced. The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 70.

Of these, 53 cases were detected in Kashmir and 17 in the Jammu division. While two patients have died, three patients have recovered from the disease, leaving 65 active cases. The total number of positive cases in the union territory has gone up to 62, which includes 50 cases in the valley.

Read: Srinagar Mayor Says 3000 Field Workers Are Working 24x7 To Break Chain Of COVID-19

Read: COVID-19: Srinagar Municipal Corporation Asks Army To Airlift Emergency Inventory To J-K