Former J&K Governor Provides Relief Material To Kashmiris Stranded In Goa Amid Lockdown

General News

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik, came to the assistance of Kashmiris stranded in Goa as he provided them with relief material

Written By Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goa

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik, came to the assistance of Kashmiris stranded in Goa as he provided them with relief material. Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik once again came to the help of Kashmiri students. Reports suggest that the stranded persons (in Goa) of Kashmir were unable to get relief material and as soon as Malik came to know about them, he immediately mobilized his administration to provide help to these needy people.

Former J&K Governor provides assistance to Kashmiris

Malik immediately activated and mobilised the Red Cross society into action that provided these Kashmiri people free relief materials and other amenities. Furthermore, the Governor also gave them an assurance of providing help to them whenever needed. 

Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week announced a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious virus, which has so far killed over 30,000 people across the world. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterated that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India and that there has been "no community transmission as of now".

First Published:
