Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's Full Complaint Copy After Physical Attack

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache to having been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson, once they were apprehended.

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

Here is the full complaint filed by Arnab:

Arnab Goswami attacked by Congress goons in Mumbai while driving back home

WATCH: Arnab Goswami's video message after being physically attacked by Congress goons

Attack on Arnab

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack:

A FIR has since been registered on Thursday morning, a considerable number of hours after the incident.