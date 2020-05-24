Arun Jaitley's daughter remembers leader on parents' anniversary, posts heartwarming pics

Arun Jaitley’s daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakshi remembered the late leader with a heartfelt post on her parents’ anniversary. Sonali took to Twitter to write a heartfelt note on the occasion alongside some heartwarming throwback pictures. Sonali, who is a lawyer like her father, missed the former Union Minister on the special day while recalling the time they spent together.

Sonali Jaitely Bakhshi shared two photographs, one of Arun Jaitley and Sangeeta Jaitley from their wedding 38 years ago. Arun Jaitley is almost unrecognisable as he garlanded his wife. In another more recent pic, the couple is all smiles as they struck a pose together.

Sonali shared how the couple and family was a ‘lovely journey’ from 1982 to 2019 that was filled with ups and downs and happiness, sadness. She added that though her father was no longer with them, the family members will always cherish their memories together.

Here’s the post

Today would have been the 38th wedding anniversary of my parents @arunjaitley & @JaitleySangeeta. From 1982 to 2019 it was a lovely journey full of ups, downs; happiness, sadness. Though my father is no longer with us, we'll always cherish our memories together. I miss you, dad! pic.twitter.com/Ys0GZPXNT6 — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) May 24, 2020

Recently, Arun Jaitley's son Rohan too had made headlines when he had made contribution to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 relief fund, in honour of his father. He had then tweeted, "In memory of my father @arunjaitley , had he been amongst us today, would have undoubtedly been at the forefront, doing all it takes to overcome the present crises. A humble contribution. "

Arun Jaitley had passed away on August 24 last year. He was 66.

The leader took up numerous political responsibilities in his close to three-decade career. The most recent and notable one was as a Finance Minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. He had also served as the Union Minister of Law and Justice and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Bharatiya Janata Party national executive and spokesperson of the party, Leader of Opposition in the Parliament from 2009 to 2014 and as a cricket administration for the Delhi & District Cricket Association were some of the other roles he was known for.

The iconic Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi was renamed as the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on September 12, less a month after his demise in memory of the leader.

