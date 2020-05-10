Mother's Day: Bansuri Swaraj shares heartfelt message for Sushma Swaraj with throwback pic

Mother’s Day was among the top trends on social media on Sunday with citizens expressing their affection with loved-up pictures and messages. Such a day could be emotional for those whose mothers are not with them at the moment. One such person to share strong feelings was late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

Bansuri marked her first Mother’s Day without the former Union Minister with a throwback picture. The late politician is seen holding her daughter as the young one is all smiles to be around her mother. Bansuri wished Sushma Swaraj on the occasion and wrote that she missed her ‘Ma’ with ‘every breath.’

Here’s the post

Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma. pic.twitter.com/mARjqC07mq — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) May 10, 2020

Sushma Swaraj passed away due to a heart attack on August 6, 2019. She was 67. She was a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The leader had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014-2019. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad. She had a fan following on Twitter, especially with her witty tweets.

Serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi briefly, a Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament were some of the other highlights of Sushma Swaraj’s political career. She is survived by Bansuri and her husband Swaraj Kaushal, an advocate at Supreme Court.

Her birth anniversary was marked on February 14 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who had given their tributes to the veteran leader.

Remembering Sushma Ji.



She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister. pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

