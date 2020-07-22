Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Morning-walks Around Lavish Greens; Reiterates Fit India Message

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took a run around the lush green villages of Gyangkhar and Dharamkang on early Wednesday and shared wonderful visuals of an enormous tree during is ‘refreshing’ walk on a breezy morning.

The giant tree called ‘Cuppressus Tarulosa’ is one of the biggest in Mon region measuring 18 metres circumference at lower trunk, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Always refreshing to run & walk outdoor, a 5+5 Km village route (Gyangkhar & Dharamkang).



The giant tree is ‘Cuppressus Tarulosa’ one of its biggest in Mon region measuring 18 metres circumference at lower trunk. #fitindiamovement pic.twitter.com/LhoS7A7Ct8 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 22, 2020

READ | Fit India And MHRD Launch Special Films To Promote Indigenous Sports Of India

READ | Jal Jeevan Mission: Arunachal Pradesh Plans To Provide 100% Tap Water Connectivity By 2023

Fit India Movement

CM Pema Khandu, who usually takes morning jogs as a part of his fitness routine has been religiously following the Fit India movement called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation-wide campaign has gained wide popularity as several celebrities and sports personalities joined the movement to fulfil the PM Modi’s vision of a healthier future for India.

The famous names among those who joined the campaign which kicked off last year include cricket aces Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir among many others. Athletes including PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Mary Kom were also inspired by the movement and hailed the initiative endorsed by the Sports Ministry of India.

Since its launch, the Fit India Movement has gained wide popularity among the citizens who have pledged to prioritise health and fitness for stronger immunity especially at the time when the nation is fighting against Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Arunachal Govt Giving Top Priority To Construction Of Roads In Border Areas: Official

READ | Arunachal Govt Extends Complete Lockdown In Itanagar Till Aug 3 Amid Surging COVID Cases