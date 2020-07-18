Jal Jeevan Mission: Arunachal Pradesh Plans To Provide 100% Tap Water Connectivity By 2023

In sync with Centre's ''Jal Jeevan Mission'', the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to set up 100% tap connections by 2023 under the "Jal Jeevan Mission". An official statement from the ministry stated that the vision of the Prime Minister is to bring improvements in the lives of people of the country, especially the rural people.

"Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to provide 100 percent tap water connections to all the households in the state by 2023 under Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship program of government, which aims to provide safe drinking water to all," read the statement.

"It is the vision of the Prime Minister to bring improvements in the lives of people of the country, especially the rural people. The mission aims to change the lives of the people residing in rural areas," the statement added.

Gravity-based water supply system

The ministry further said that an intake structure is built to collect the water from surface sources, which is then conveyed to the village through a pipe system.

"Equally challenging is to instill behavioral change in the villagers who are very reluctant to shun their beliefs and lifestyle. But the success stories of these villages are proof of the better future envisioned by the Union Government to improve the lives of people especially the women," the ministry said.

Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission

The Modi government launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States, to enable every household in villages to have piped clean water by 2024. It has been envisaged that each household will have a potable water supply of 55 lpcd of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Jal Jeevan Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2019 with an aim to provide every rural household with functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024. This life-changing mission will improve the lives of rural people, especially girls by reducing their drudgery.

