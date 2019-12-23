The Debate
Arunachal Pradesh: Tribal Boy Solves Rubik's Cube Blindly, Internet Lauds His Skill

Video of a young boy solving a Rubik's cube with his eyes closed has taken the internet by storm. The boy hails from a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh.

Video of a young boy solving a Rubik's cube with his eyes closed has taken the internet by storm. The video which was posted yesterday by IFS Parveen Kaswan has garnered over 4,000 likes and around 1.5K retweets. The boy, who is identified only as Chingta belongs to the remote village of Longkai, based in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Read: Mumbai Boy Chinmay Prabhu Solves Pyramid-shaped Rubik's Cube Under Water In A Matter Of 1 Minute 48 Seconds, Enters Guinness Record

Read: 6-year-old Girl Declared "world’s Youngest Genius" For Solving Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded

Sheer Talent

Kaswan took to twitter to share the 1 minute 9-second clip along with a caption in which he spoke about the “sheer talent” we have in our remote villages before revealing that he got the video as a WhatsApp forward. In the video, a man can be heard revealing the whereabouts of the teen boy. He further goes on to praise the extraordinary talent of the boy and reveals that the boy is a second-grader. The video also shows the boy solving the cube in less than a minute with his eyes shut. The clip concludes with the boy telling the man that the cube is solved with his eyes still closed.  The video has left many stunned. Here's what people had to say:

In a similar incident, a video of a man solving three Rubik's cube while continuously juggling them had left the internet mind-boggled. The video shared by a Twitter user has now been massively retweeted with more than 7.4 million views on the micro-blogging site. In the video, the man can be seen juggling three blocks of the cube and surprisingly in the video, he manages to solve all three without stopping even once. His efficiency has left many people stunned. Watch the video here:

Read: WATCH: Man Solves 3 Rubik's Cube While Juggling Them, Leaves Internet Mind-boggled

Read: Chennai: 6-Year-Old Genius Solves Rubik's Cube Puzzle Blindfolded

