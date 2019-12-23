Arunachal Pradesh: Tribal Boy Solves Rubik's Cube Blindly, Internet Lauds His Skill

Video of a young boy solving a Rubik's cube with his eyes closed has taken the internet by storm. The video which was posted yesterday by IFS Parveen Kaswan has garnered over 4,000 likes and around 1.5K retweets. The boy, who is identified only as Chingta belongs to the remote village of Longkai, based in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Look at the sheer talents we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; He is from Arunachal pradesh, Longding District belongs to wancho tribe. Village Longkai. pic.twitter.com/Yow99pBW1g — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2019

Sheer Talent

Kaswan took to twitter to share the 1 minute 9-second clip along with a caption in which he spoke about the “sheer talent” we have in our remote villages before revealing that he got the video as a WhatsApp forward. In the video, a man can be heard revealing the whereabouts of the teen boy. He further goes on to praise the extraordinary talent of the boy and reveals that the boy is a second-grader. The video also shows the boy solving the cube in less than a minute with his eyes shut. The clip concludes with the boy telling the man that the cube is solved with his eyes still closed. The video has left many stunned. Here's what people had to say:

Woowwww !!



Masha Allah 👌👌👌👏👏



May god bless him with the right people to guide him in the right direction and unleash his gift/talent👍 — Sarfaraz Malek (@sarfaraz_malek) December 22, 2019

bundle of raw talent. the boy could be trained in higher math, source code scripting , chess or in cards game. they are left to languish in dark alleys. unsung and uncared for .outreach of quality education to far corners still a utopia — INDIRA RSG KRISHNAN (@indira_rsg) December 22, 2019

That's crazy.. I hope he gets good education and guidance — Akx (@driveelectric7) December 22, 2019

In a similar incident, a video of a man solving three Rubik's cube while continuously juggling them had left the internet mind-boggled. The video shared by a Twitter user has now been massively retweeted with more than 7.4 million views on the micro-blogging site. In the video, the man can be seen juggling three blocks of the cube and surprisingly in the video, he manages to solve all three without stopping even once. His efficiency has left many people stunned. Watch the video here:

