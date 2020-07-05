'Fewer COVID Patients Requiring Hospitalisation, More Beds Available': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the city is decreasing and the number of free beds is close to 10,000. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home."

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

Kejriwal lauds COVID warriors

Delhi's recovery rate has surpassed 70 percent. On Saturday, the chief minister praised the efforts of the COVID warriors who are at the forefront of the battle, for the achievement. The recovery rate at present stands at 70.22 percent.

“The efforts of 2 crore people of Delhi has showed results. Congratulations to all Delhi’s corona warriors as Delhi’s recovery rate has increased to over 70%. We all need to work harder to defeat corona,” Kejriwal had tweeted on Saturday.

दिल्ली के 2 करोड़ लोगों की मेहनत रंग ला रही है। दिल्ली का रिकवरी रेट 70% से ऊपर जाने पर सभी कोरोना वॉरियर्स को बधाई। कोरोना को हराने के लिए अभी हम सबको और मेहनत करनी है https://t.co/iCGKVDKHJC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2020

READ | ICMR Bolsters 'mid-August' Covid Vaccine Effort; Adds 12 Institutes For Covaxin Trial

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: ICMR Assures Safety At Covaxin Trials; India's Tally At 6,48,315

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is also looking after the health care in absence of Health Minister Satyendra Jain, said on Saturday that the positivity rate of Delhi has come down to 10.58 percent as against earlier 36.94 percent. The positivity rate means the number of people testing positive out of the total tests conducted regularly.

This comes as welcome news when Sisodia had earlier claimed that COVID-19 infections in the national capital might go up to 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July. The claim was however refuted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking with News Agency ANI, Shah had assured that India's fight against the dreaded pandemic has been better than many other advanced countries.

Comparing to every 10 lakh population, the Home Minister stated that 357 people are affected due to the Coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, as per the 10 lakh population, in America, 7,569 people are affected, in Britain 4,536, and in Brazil, 5,802 people have been affected, he said.

The national capital has reported 2,505 fresh cases in 24 hours. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 97,200. Out of the total cases, 25,940 are active, 68,256 have been cured and 3,004 have died so far after contracting the infection.

READ | Trump Thanks PM Modi For His Wishes On US Independence Day, Says 'America Loves India'

READ | 'Friends Of India' Demand China Frees Detained Canadians; Protest At Vancouver Embassy