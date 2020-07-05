Trump Thanks PM Modi For His Wishes On US Independence Day, Says 'America Loves India'

Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his best wishes on the occasion of United States' 244th Independence Day.

On July 4, PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the people of American and said that as the "world biggest democracies", both US and India cherish “freedom”. In response to PM Modi's tweet, the US President thanked him and asserted that “America loves India".

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

Fourth of July is celebrated as the American Day of Independence as on this day in 1776, the Continental Congress declared that the original thirteen American colonies were no longer subordinate to the British. The Congress had voted to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2, but it was not declared until July 4. A federal holiday in the states, fourth of July is celebrated across the USA with fireworks, parades, carnivals, and fairs.

US supports India

Keeping with up US-India ties, the Trump administration has shown support for India amid the LAC faceoff with China. Soon after the Galwan valley clash, the US released a statement offering condolences to the families of the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives.

"We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control," a State Department spokesperson said. "We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families," the official said.

