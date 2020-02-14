Arvind Sawant Gets Cabinet-rank Status In CM Uddhav's Govt; Will Coordinate With Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the formation of a three-member 'Maharashtra State Parliamentary Coordination Committee.' His own party leader, Arvind Sawant was made the head of this Committee. Moreover, the head of the newly formed Committee was conferred with a Cabinet rank status.

Reportedly, the work of the Committee will involve liaison with the Centre, pertaining to issues of Maharashtra. The Committee will also require to get the BJP-led government to clear the pending issues of the state. Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant was given the position, months after he stepped down as a Union Minister from PM Modi's Cabinet. Despite the Cabinet rank status, the Lok Sabha MP from South Bombay already reaps the benefits of certain perks provided under Article 106 of the Constitution.

Arvind Sawant resigns

Arvind Sawant on November 11 confirmed his resignation from the Union Cabinet, following a fallout between the saffron allies Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra. Announcing his resignation, the Shiv Sena MP said that it was immoral for him to continue at his post.

"Our alliance in the state is dead and a new government is going to be formed. In such a situation, for me to continue in my post is not moral or appropriate. Hence, I have tendered my resignation to Prime Minister Modi," he had said. On being asked if the Shiv Sena has separated from the NDA at the Centre, he added, "As I have already submitted my resignation to PM Modi, you can understand what it means."

The pre-poll alliance of decade-old allies Shiv Sena and the BJP fractured during the Maharashtra alliance over the chief minister position and seat-sharing formula. Eventually, the Mahayuti alliance broke and Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed a 'secular' government in Maharashtra. The saffron alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), but failed to put its majority to use. Meanwhile, the 'Maha- Agadhi' pre-poll alliance (NCP-Congress) bagged 98 seats in total. The halfway mark is 145.

