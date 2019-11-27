'All The Best, Aaditya Thackeray': Arvind Sawant's Bouquet & Bear-hug Triggers Speculation

In a cryptic tweet, former Union Minister Arvind Sawant, on Wednesday, triggered speculations about Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray getting a ministerial berth. He congratulated Thackeray and wished him luck for his future endeavors. Aaditya who was initially touted as CM candidate has allegedly been suggested as one of the Sena MLAs to get a ministerial berth.

Meanwhile, Sena-Congress-NCP are currently in a meeting to decide the cabinet portfolios and deputy CMs. Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session.

Ajit Pawar who was welcomed back into the NCP camp after his rebellion was seen attending the NCP meet on Wednesday. On the other hand, the blame game has started in the BJP camp. BJP leader Eknath Khadse has stated that the BJP should not have allied with Ajit Pawar in the first place, blaming former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the current minority numbers of BJP.

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs, against Sharad Pawar's wishes - to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday.

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but is now forming the govt with Shiv Sena.