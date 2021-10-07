Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: NCB Seeks Custody Of Shah Rukh's Son Till Oct 11

Maneshinde said, "Aryan has a friend called Pratik Gawa, who invited him as a VVIP guest as he is onnected to the Bollywood glamour world. He did not take anyone along. When he entered he saw Arbaaz and as he knows Arbaaz, he walked along with him. Maneshinde added, "By then the NCB officials came and started searching. They asked him about the drugs, he said no. They checked his bag but got nothing."