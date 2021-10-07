Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: NCB Seeks Custody Of Shah Rukh's Son Till Oct 11

Quick links:
Credit-PTI/ANI
Maneshinde further said, "If they find any pieces of evidence against me, I am ready to get examined. I will cooperate with the interrogation." Pointing out that Aryan has given admission that he didn't have drugs, and also there is no complaint against him, Maneshinde urged the court to grant him judicial custody.
Maneshinde further during the hearing said that Aryan knows Arbaaz. "I don't deny Aryan's friendship with Arbaaz but he is not connected with Arbaaz's activities."
Maneshinde said, "Aryan has a friend called Pratik Gawa, who invited him as a VVIP guest as he is onnected to the Bollywood glamour world. He did not take anyone along. When he entered he saw Arbaaz and as he knows Arbaaz, he walked along with him. Maneshinde added, "By then the NCB officials came and started searching. They asked him about the drugs, he said no. They checked his bag but got nothing."
Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde during the hearing asserted that every day of custody needs to be justified. Arguing he said, "Based on Aryan statement, you picked up a person (Aachit Kumar). Yesterday after the arrest, they should have confronted Aryan and Arbaaz as they were under your custody." He added, "Question of confronting should not be the only ground for seeking custody."
NCB during the hearing argued that till today, i.e, October 7, there has been development in the drug case. "NCB intercepted organisers, the drug peddler," the lawyer representing the Central agency said, adding that it is 'a crime of a conspiracy, and everyone has to be interrogated'. "Aachit Kumar is in custody for two days, now we need these accused to be confronted with each other," he added.
During the hearing, NCB argued that a total of 17 has been arrested, including one foreign national. Pointing out that Aachit Kumar's name was revealed by Aryan khan and Arbaaz khan, the NCB added, "Confrontation is required for a thorough interrogation."
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh is going to argue on behalf of the NCB in the hearing of the cruise drug bust case that is presently underway.
After Aachit Kumar, Aryan Khan and 7 other accused in the cruise drug bust case have been brought to the courtroom for the hearing.
#BREAKING | Aachit Kumar, arrested by NCB from Powai after Aryan Khan's interrogation, sent to NCB custody till October 9; Aryan Khan and 7 other accused produced before the court. Watch #LIVE updates from Killa Court here https://t.co/oefJxIyYqd pic.twitter.com/zLSiNnpYYa— Republic (@republic) October 7, 2021
The Killa court dictating order on Aachit Kumar, who is accused in the drug cartel, said, "During the custodial interrogation of Aryan and Arbaaz, Aachit's name was revealed. When NCB conducted searches at his residence in Powai, 2.6 gram of Ganja recovered. His role has been disclosed during the probe." Having said that, the court sent Aachit Kumar to NCB custody till October 9.
The NCB during the hearing maintained that they were just 'doing their job'. Pointing out that they have credible information, they reiterated their demand for custody till Otober 11.
During the hearing, Aachit's lawyer asserted that his client was made to confront with Aryan and Arbaaz. "Now what more do they (NCB) want to?" the lawyer said, requesting judicial custody so that a bail application can be moved.
During the hearing, Aachit Kumar's lawyer said that his arrest was 'illegal'. He said, "What they found from him? 2.6-gram ganja? And saying he is a part of a nexus." The lawyer added, "Somewhere this illegality has to be stopped."
Court to Aachit's lawyer- "if this is true, why are you not challenging it?"
Aachit's lawyer- "I will"
As per sources, NCB has stated that on the basis of leads given by Shah Rukh Khan's son, one Archit Kumar was arrested.
"This is an Application praying for extension of NCB Custody of above-named Respondents till 11/10/2021," says NCB in the Remand copy submitted before the Killa court. In the Remand copy, NCB has said that a 'case of conspiracy is suspected'.
Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the NCB is to seek custody of the three accused- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munumun Dhamecha till October 11. They were detained on Saturday, October 2, and were put under official arrest on October 3.
Sources told Republic Media Network that NCB is going to seek further custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant in cruise drug bust case.
Before the hearing, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had requested the court for permission to speak to Shah Rukh Khan's son. The same has been approved.
The Narcotics Control Bureau's custody of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha ends today, i.e, October 7. A bench of the Killa court will be hearing the case in some time. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchantt have arrived at the court. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde has requested to meet Aryan Khan.
#BREAKING | Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant arrive at Killa court for bail hearing as NCB custody ends today; Lawyer requests to meet Aryan Khan before hearing; Watch minute-by-minute update here https://t.co/oefJxIyYqd pic.twitter.com/eFJYrLqbBu— Republic (@republic) October 7, 2021
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight including Aryan Khan were detained.
After a 15-hour-long interrogation, the detainees were put under official arrest. Of the eight, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Killa court on 7 October and were remanded police custody till 7 October. The other five- Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar - were produced before the Court on October 4, and were also sent to police custody till October 7.
On the basis of information gained during their interrogation, the police arrested four others - Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu - and they have been sent to police custody till October 11. Meanwhile, four others -Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora - who are said to be organizers were arrested from Delhi on October 5, and have been sent to police custody till October 14.
Also, on October 6, they arrested one Achit Kumar from Powai, and on October 7, a foreign national from Bandra in follow-up operations. They are yet to be produced before the court. With this, the number of arrests has climbed up to 18.