As 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Begins, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Points Out 'critical Gaps'

As India entered first day of the 21-day lockdown, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that critical gaps in the staregy of the government is visible. Taking to Twitter he added that he is recieving calls from across the country taht poor people migrant workers are crying for help, food and money. PM Modi had announced a 21-day pan-India lockdown as a measure to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the ocuntry.

I am receiving calls from across the country, poor people, migrant workers are crying for help, for food, for money, we have got adequate time for containment strategy, but critical gaps are visible. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) March 25, 2020

O n Tuesday, amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

As of March 25, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106 and ten deaths have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE