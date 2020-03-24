Here Are Services That Will Remain Operational And Suspended Under The 21-day Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, has announced a complete 21-day lockdown across the country, in an attempt to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. However, essential service will remain operational throughout the lockdown. The Prime Minister also announced that Centre has allocated Rs 15,000 crores to strengthen the healthcare system amid the pandemic.

As the country will be under a complete lockdown from the midnight of March 25, here is a list of all services that will remain operational and services that will be closed:

Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate offices and Public Corporations will remain closed. However, Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, treasure, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre and Early Warning Agencies shall be exempted from the closure.

Offices of the State/Union Territory Governments and their Autonomous bodies shall remain closed. The exceptions include - police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management and prisons, district administration, treasure, electricity, water, sanitation, and staff required for essential services like sanitation in all Municipal bodies.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs states that the above exemptions shall ensure continuity of operations with minimum personnel.

Essential services to remain operational

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution, both private and public sector and the transportation required for these operations shall be permitted.

All commercial and private establishments shall be closed down. However, certain exemptions shall ply - these include shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, district authorities may encourage and to facilitate home delivery of these essential commodities. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, Print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services and delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment shall be exempted from the lockdown.

Petrol pumps, Capital and debt market services, private security services and cold storage and warehousing services are also exempted.

Industrial establishments will remain closed and all transport services - air, rail, and roadways will remain suspended. Hospitality services will also remain suspended. All educational, training, research, coaching institutions, places of worship shall also remain closed.

