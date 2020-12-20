As RSS Ideologue MG Vaidya Passes Away, RSS Chief, PM Modi & Others Condole His Death

Paying his respects to Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya who passed away on Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the bereaved's life was an encyclopedia of RSS. The RSS chief also said, "Vaidya lived RSS and its ideology." Apart from Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid respect to MG Vaidya.

Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

Many other political leaders including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar, and many others also condoled the death of the RSS veteran.

Political leaders console RSS veteran MG Vaidya's death

Calling MG Vaidya an eminent thinker, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the death was very sad. Remembering the senior volunteer, Adityanath said that MG Vaidya's life in the practice of nationhood is a great inspiration for all of us. "I pray to Lord Rama that may the soul of the departed saint rest in peace, " he added.

Saddened by the death of RSS ideologue, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Saddened to learn that Shri MG Vaidya Ji is no more." The Minister called MG Vaidya a well-known writer and also recognised his contributions as a journalist. National Secretary to BJP K Satya Kumar said, "Veteran RSS ideologue, prolific writer, eminent scholar Shri Madhav Govind Vaidya Ji left for the heavenly abode today. He was one of those rare nationalists who had personally witnessed the entire journey of the creation, continuation & evolution of the RSS movement."

RSS idealogue passes away at 97

Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya passed away at the age of 97 after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. MG Vaidya was undergoing treatment for illness at Spandan Hospital, where he breathed his last at 3:35 pm. RSS ideologue's funeral was conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Shri M. G. Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hndutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades. pic.twitter.com/Gp6QPMsabW — Dr. Manmohan Vaidya (@ManmohanVaidya) December 19, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya, Dr Manmohan Vaidya said, "Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed last today at 3:35 pm at Nagpur after completed 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades.

