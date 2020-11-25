Owaisi Advises Hyderabad To Not Waste Votes On Congress; Says 'RSS At Our Doorstep'

Rally in his stronghold - Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, advised voters to not waste their votes on Congress. Likening Congress to a dying lamp, Owaisi said that Congress is nowhere in Hyderabad, highlighting that the AIMIM's fight was against the RSS which was at their doorstep. BJP, TRS, and AIMIM are at each other for the upcoming polls to the 150-seat Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which will be held on December 1, with results to be declared on December 4.

"Congress is like a dying lamp which flickers before dying out. Congress is nowhere in Hyderabad, Congress people are working for BJP. Don't waste your vote on Congress as my fight is justice and progress. The forces of RSS and Sangh have come to our house, we should be able to face it," said Owaisi.

Recalling AIMIM's recent poll success, he added, "We got success in Bihar and 5 MLAs won in Seemanchal. Everyone is worried by Majlis that 'Who are these people?'. If Majlis went to Bihar, then because of you. If Majlis is strong in Hyderabad, then we will go to Bengal, UP and Maharashtra. Now Maharashtra has two MLAs."

Dog-fight over Hyderabad civic polls

Owaisi, TRS and BJP have entered into a dirty political campaign to win the 150-city civic polls in Hyderabad. BJP has hit out at CM KCR's TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM over the issue of illegal immigrants, claiming that the "unholy alliance" of both parties support the cause of illegal immigrants and that indicates "what their political identity" thrives on. TRS has said 'BJP is communalising the political campaign', appalled at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'surgical strike plan into Hyderabad'. Kumar had claimed that 40,000 Rohingyas were enrolled as voters in Hyderabad with the support of AIMIM. Owaisi accused the BJP of spreading hate in the run-up to the GHMC elections, saying while BJP fearmongers, AIMIM talks about uniting people.

Dubbaka bypoll win & BJP's Hyderabad strategy

The saffron party was emboldened in the recent bypolls, winning the Dubbaka assembly seat with BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao defeating his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes. With this win, BJP holds 3 seats while TRS holds 103 seats in the 119-seat assembly. Boosted by thia win, BJP 's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who steered the NDA victory in Bihar, has now been sent to Hyderabad to focus on the Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Other leaders in the team are Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Gujarat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela, and Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy. With former Mayor from Congress - Banda Karthika Reddy joining the BJP, party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are set to rally in Hyderabad 27-29 November.

