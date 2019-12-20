Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Nation-wide Violence During Anti-CAA Protests

The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, condemned the use of violence while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stated that protests should be conducted peacefully. He asserted that citizens have the right to protest, however, it should not turn violent. This comes as many protests have erupted in various parts of India after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was in both the houses and get the assent of the President to become an Act.

Asaduddin Owaisi on violence during protests

Speaking about violent protests, Owaisi said, "It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained."

Latest protests against CAA and NRC

The protest against CAA and NRC have intensified over time and places like Lucknow saw violent agitations against the Act on Thursday. Mumbai witnessed a massive peaceful protest against NRC and CAB at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as well. The northeastern students' organisations showed solidarity with the ongoing protests across the nation on Wednesday.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Delhi protests

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

(With ANI Inputs)

